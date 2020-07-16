Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Aamna Sharif nails the white crop top, flared denims look; Gets papped on her birthday

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika aka Aamna Sharif is celebrating her birthday today. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi in her building in her uber chic look. Check out some beautiful pictures of the birthday girl here.

Aamna Sharif is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the Telly world, and it is a fact. The gorgeous actress is celebrating her 'Happy Birthday' today (July 16, 2020). Yes, Aamna has turned a year older, well only in the records, because in terms of beauty she is still in a teenager, and we're not kidding! Considering the Coronavirus scare, the diva is celebrating her birthday with her loved ones at home, as she is in self-quarantine. However, her fans, friends, and colleagues are showering her love, blessings, and best wishes on social media.

The diva was recently spotted by the paparazzi in her building corridor. She very lovingly posed for some photos and also greeted the shutterbugs. Aamna was decked up in a white off-shoulder crop-top and she paired it with flared denim. With open hair and white heels, Aamna surely nailed the look and looked uber chic. Keeping safety in mind, the Aamna was seen wearing a matching face mask too. Flared denim added a vintage spunk to her look. Though styling them is slightly tricky, Aamna stunned the look as she added a feminine touch with a crop top that cinched over her waist, looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Take a look at Aamna's photos here:

On the professional front, Aamna is mesmerizing everyone with her acting chops as Komolika in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna Bajaj). The show's shooting has been stopped after Parth tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Aamna's COVID-19 test results have come negative, however, she is taking all precautionary measures and is staying in self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

