Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Aamna Sharif pens heartfelt note on COVID 19 scare, shooting from home, family support

Aamna Sharif, who plays Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to her Instagram handle to write a heartwarming note on the Coronavirus crisis, her experience of shooting from home and her family's support throughout her difficult times. Read on.

Aamna Sharif, who plays the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a few days ago had revealed that one of her staff members had tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The actress and all her family members had undergone COVID-19 tests, which came negative. For more safety and precautions, Aamna and her family have been in self-quarantine. Just a few moments ago, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to pen down a heartfelt note on the COVID-19 crisis, the increasing fear despite measures, her troubles of working from home, and her family's consistent support.

In a long note, Aamna mentioned how the panic continues to multiply faster than the virus, creating a doom of fear around. She revealed that after her staff member tested COVID-19 positive, they are taking all precautionary measures and sanitizing everything. However, the fear intensifies when the virus creeps into one's personal space and life. Further, she revealed that they were scared and worried until their first COVID-19 test results came in. While everyone tested negative, they still decided to stay in a 14-day quarantine period.

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILERS: Komolika and Ronit to get arrested; Shivangi makes a BIG revelation

They also ensured that their staff boy Shiv was quarantined and treated to recover soon. Recently, Aamna and her family got tested for COVID-19 again, and yet again their results came negative. She stated, 'For the first time in life, negative has been more important than positive.'

However, the actress feels that the show must go on, and is now shooting from home for new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She reiterated that while most consider it a privilege to work from home, it is not easy for them as their houses are not equipped to shoot. But, during such difficult times, Aamna feels it is necessary to be flexible and evolve to the best that they can.

She added that her family has stood strong, helping her to stay positive and shoot without any difficulty. Lastly, she concluded saying that she is grateful to everyone who is sending her good wishes and urged people to stay positive and strong this pandemic.

Take a look at Aamna's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×