Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes' Christmas celebration with family will make your heart melt; See Pics

It's Christmas time and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes too some time out to celebrate this special day with her family. Here are some pictures from her amazing Christmas celebrations. Take a look.

Christmas is a time to enjoy and have fun with you folks and family. While actors usually don't get enough time off their busy schedule, each one manages to get a break at this time of the year and spend some quality time with their family. This is exactly what our beloved Erica Fernandes did. Just like every other year, Erica made sure that she rings in this special day with her family. Erica's family celebrates the day in a very prominent way keeping all their traditions and customs intact.

Today, Erica took to her Instagram handle to share an awe-inspiring picture of her Christmas celebration, with her beloved family. In the pictures, she is seeing posing for some eye-appealing pictures with her loved one's. Everyone is dressed their best to wish Jesus Christ a happy birthday, Erica looks drop-dead gorgeous in a off-shoulder ruffle top and high-waist pants. What adds to her look is the glittery grayish belt. She completed her overall look with minimal makeup, open tresses, filled-in brows and bright lipstick. Not to forget, it is stealing the show is her beaming smile. Erica's house is decorated with all the essential Christmas decor, and it sure gives the right Christmas feels. It makes us say, 'A family that celebrates together, stays together.'

Take a look at Erica's mesmerizing Christmas celebration here:

Doesn't this make for a perfect family picture? How did you find Erica's look? Also, what do you think Erica would have asked Santa as a Christmas present this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

