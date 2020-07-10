Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes gets nostalgic as she shares stunning THROWBACK pics; Fans go berserk

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes aka recently took down her memory lane as she shared multiple throwback pictures on her social media handle and her fans couldn't keep calm over her beauty. Take a look.

If there's one actress who instantly won hearts with her very first show on TV, it has to be Erica Fernandes. The beautiful actress began her journey in the Telly world with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Sonkakshi alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Within a few episodes, Erica made heads turns with her amazing acting skills, beauty, and simplicity. Since then, she has been a stunner making everyone go gaga not only with her on-screen characters but also by giving glimpses of her personal life.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see her back as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu), the diva recently got all nostalgic as she took down her memory lane. Yes, Erica who enjoys a massive following on social media, yesterday decided to drop a surprise for fans as she shared not one or two, but multiple throwback photos of herself. These pictures seem to be of Erica's modeling days from a photoshoot, as she is seen posing like a complete diva.

In the first throwback picture from 2014, she is seen posing on a chair as she dons a shimmery top and black tops. The tattoo on her face, her posture, and the intensity in her eyes will surely leave you awestruck. She wrote, 'Major throwback, taking us back to 2014.' Well, this was just the beginning, as after this Erica took a major nostalgic trip, by sharing several pictures. In each picture, she is seen raising the 'oomph,' and proves that she was born to rule hearts.

While her fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty, popular TV actor also couldn't stop himself from commenting on one of Erica's post. He was absolutely stunned by her beauty, and could not believe that it was her, which is why he wrote, 'Is that you?'

Take a look at Erica's throwback pictures here:

Well, Erica reminiscing her 'good old days' and sharing it with her fans is surely a treat for them. Meanwhile, the new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are all set to air from July 13 (2020). What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

