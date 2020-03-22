Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes lazing around while watching a series during Janta Curfew is all of us

Here's how Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes is spending her day during the

Coronavirus cases in India are increasing with each passing day. Despite measures, sadly, the death toll in the country due to the deadly virus has surpassed 300. To curb down the menace, honorable PM Modi announced a Janta Curfew today (March 22, 2020). He requested the citizens to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm to prevent the pandemic of COVID-19 from spreading, and helping everyone fighting this battle. As such, almost everyone is spending their time in self-isolation doing various things to kill time.

While some are sleeping, others are learning some skill and rest are merely binge-watching some series. And our beloved Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes falls in the last category. Just like many of us, the beautiful actress is spending her quarantine time lazing around in the bed watching her favourite show. She took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her social distancing practice in her room, as someone comes in while she enjoys her favorite show. Dressed in her comfy pink night outfit, relaxing on the bed with the TV remote in her hand, Erica is just all of us right now! And her video will totally make you feel home.

Here's a sneak peek from Erica's chilling Sunday:

Well, we must say, even without makeup, the pretty face looks beautiful, and she is indeed setting an example by following the orders. Can you guess which series is Erica in love with right now? Well, she has answered herself, but you just gotta open your ears wide to hear it. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

