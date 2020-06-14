Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover's goofy PHOTO will crack you up

Kasautii Zindagii Kay trio Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover's fun-loving throwback picture will leave you in splits as something 'fishy' is brewing between them. Take a look.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows in the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. The show's storyline is quite intriguing in grabbing viewers' attention. But, there's something else that proves to be the hook point of the show. Are you wondering what it is? Well, we're talking about the show's lead cast which includes Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Parth Samthaan (Anurag), and Karan Singh Grover (Mr. Bajaj). Yes, this young and refreshing cast is what makes the reboot version on Kasautii Zindagii Kay different and more appealing from the original one.

Watching Erica, Parth, and KSG's onscreen nok-jhok and chemistry is loved by the viewers, and they often root for the trio. However, it has been almost three months now that new episodes from KZK have not been aired owing to the Coronavirus shutdown. Fans have been missing AnuPre as well as Preraj's onscreen banter. While the shootings are speculated to start soon, fans have been digging in some past memories of the trio, and reliving the 'good old days.' Yes, we recently got our hands on a throwback moment of Erica, Parth, and KSG's off-screen banter that will leave you in splits. Yes, while on screen the three might always be in a cold war with each other, off-screen they are best of friends and share a warm bond.

In the picture, the three are seen enjoying a gala in each other's company in Switzerland. While the trio looks adorable, the best thing about the photo is Parth and Karan's banter. Yes, the two handsome actors are seen still next to each other, while Karan tries to plant a kiss on Parth's cheeks. And our beloved Erica is trying to figure out what is actually happening. Yes, you read that right! While Prerna is present, Mr. Bajaj is all hearts for Anurag, and Prerna is surprised to see their never-seen-before sides. It looks like Mr. Bajaj has fallen for Anurag's good looks and now Prerna is becoming a 'kanta' in their love story (just kidding).

The three are neatly dressed and look adorable as always. Their expressions are just on point, and it makes us believe that they can light up any moment and at any time. Also, it proves the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay never misses a chance to have fun, but we're missing Komolika aka Aamna Shariff here.

Take a look at the goofy throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, we hear that while the shoots are all set to resume soon, Karan is not very keen to return to the sets as of now, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Yes, Karan has opted out of the show for time being and won't be returning anytime soon. However, the team is negotiating and discussing things with him right now and trying to convince him to return. Ever Erica had expressed her concerns on resuming shoots while the number of cases has been rising in the country. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing the KZK trio? Did not this goofy throwback picture bring a huge smile on your face? Let us know in the comment section below.

