Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey's goofy PHOTO is unmissable

Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey share a special bond and their latest picture is a proof. Take a look.

Actors have to put in a lot of effort to bring out the real emotions of the characters on-screen. They need to convince the audience in accepting them as the character they're portraying. While many fail in doing so, others make a special place in the hearts of the viewers. And falling in the latter category is the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Despite being a reboot version, KZK has managed to fair well and create a mark of its own.

Not only does the new KZK staff bond with each other well on-screen, but also off-screen. We've many times seen the leads Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes spending time after shoot and partying together. Well, this time Erica is bonding with some others. Guess who? Well, we're talking about her reel sister-in-law and mother-in-law. Yes, you read that right! Just a few hours ago, Shubhaavi Choksey who plays the role of Mohini Basu shared a picture with Erica and Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu).

In the picture, the trio is seen posing for a goofy photo together as they make cute faces. While Erica and Shubhaavi are sticking their tongue out, Pooja is seen pulling off an adorable pout. Erica looks gorgeous in an animal print top and black jeans, while Pooja and Shubhaavi are dressed in red and blue. The way the trio embraced each other as they pose for the camera, speaks volumes of their bond.

Take a look at the fun-loving picture here:

Well, this proves that your workmates can also be your best friends. We surely can take our eyes off this beautiful click, but we're also missing Parth in the picture! What are your thoughts on the same? Don't they make a perfect girl gang? Let us know in the comment section below.

