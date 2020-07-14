Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes squashes rumours of her COVID 19 results: Do NOT spread fake news

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay took to her social media handle to refute to rumours of her Coronavirus test results. Here's what she has to say.

Just a few days ago, the Indian Television industry, particularly the Kasautii Zindagii Kay received a major shock. The lead actor of the show Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu tested positive for COVID-19, and the shootings were brought to an immediate halt. Simultaneously, the entire cast and crew of KZK had undergone Coronavirus tests. While most of the actors have received their test results, which turned out to be negative, the female lead Erica Fernandes' COVID-19 test results have not come yet.

Though Erica's test results have not come, rumours about her novel Coronavirus test results have already been doing rounds. Now, after seeing so many speculations about her COVID-19 test results, Erica decided to break her silence and reveal that she is still awaiting her results. She squashed the rumours and slammed media houses who have been spreading the news without cross-checking with her. The actress also mentioned that she will inform everyone about her COVID-19 test results, as and when she receives it.

Erica wrote, 'It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative but I have yet not received my results. My special request to online portals, please do not spread false news before confirming. I will for sure let you guys know the end result when I learn about it.' The beautiful actress concluded her note asking everyone to stay positive and safe.

Meanwhile, aka new Mr. Bajaj, Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu, Shubhaavi Choksey aka Mohini (Parth's on-screen mother) have tested negative for Coronavirus.

