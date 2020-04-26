Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan channels his inner Ross from Friends to talk about his quarantine life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag aka Parth Samthaan recently went the Ross Geller way from Friends to REVEAL how quarantine is treating him and it is hilarious. Take a look.

Friends are not just a TV show, but an emotion for many. The American sitcom was released back in 1994, but its craze is still the same even after 25 years. The show is considered to be historic, as it started a wave in the way people perceived TV series. Not only overseas, but the show is a massive hit in India also, where if you haven't watched it, but you're also going to be judged! Well, there's no escaping the judgmental looks and comments though.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, people are killing time by binge-watching shows. Without any surprise, Friends is on everyone's watch list (or should I say re-watch list!). Looks like our beloved Parth Samathaan is also drooling over Friends in this social distancing phase again. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a funny video of him trying to explain how quarantine is treating him, and it has a Friends touch that will surely tickle your funny bones.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay channel is inner Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and spoke about his quarantine time at home. We must say, he sure nailed it. It happens to be a TikTok video, where Parth is lip-syncing a dialogue where Ross says, 'I'm fine.' Parth's expressions are on point and the anger on his face clearly states that he is tired of people asking him about quarantine now. Wearing a black tee, Parth looked handsome as ever. Also, his new mustache look is quite appealing.

Within moments of Parth sharing the quirky video, his fans went gaga and couldn't control their laughter. While everyone appreciated Parth's acting and humor, his 'good friend' Ariah Agarwal had something to say about his 'new look.' She commented, 'You look more like Pablo Escobar than Ross.'

Take a look at Parth's video here:

Well, we wouldn't disagree with that view, but he looks damn hot, and that's what matters. It looks like next time people should be aware of not aksing Parth, 'How quarantine is going?' And if you do, be ready for a good reply! What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

