Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan CONFIRMS being tested positive for Coronavirus: I had mild symptoms

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan aka Anurag took to his social media handle to corfirm that he has been tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The actor revealed that he had mild symptoms and thus got himself tested.

Just a few moments ago, the Indian Television industry, received a piece of sad and equally shocking news as Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. Yes, it was revealed that Parth Samthaan, who plays the main lead, Anurag Basu, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Now, the actor has taken to his Instagram handle to officially confirm the news and revealed that he is tested COVID-19 positive. The actor shared a picture of himself, and revealed that he had mild symptoms and thus go tested for the novel Coronavirus, results of which have come positive.

The young actor further urged and requested people who had been in close proximity to him over the last some days to get themselves checked too. Parth added that the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has been keeping in regular touch with him. Parth further revealed that he has been in self-quarantine according to the doctors' guidance. He also expressed his gratitude towards the medical fraternity. He said that he is grateful to the doctors and the BMC staff for their constant support and guidance. In conclusion, the actor requested everyone to be safe and take proper care and precautions.

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Parth had returned to Mumbai from Hyderabad last month to begin shooting for the daily soap again. Earlier this month, Parth had also shared a note revealing that he is taking a break from social media. As soon as Parth confirmed the news of being COVID-19 positive, his fans bombarded the comment section sending wishes for his speedy recovery and good health. Most of them commented, 'Get well soon.'

According to reports, the shooting of the show has been brought to a complete halt. The show stars Erica Fernades as Prerna and as Mr. Bajaj in the lead roles. The cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay have been advised to undergo a checkup and test for COVID-19.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×