  1. Home
  2. tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan earns the wrath of netizens for pool partying & defying lockdown rules

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has earned the wrath of netizens after a video of him partying by the pool went viral on social media. Check out the reactions.
3982 reads Mumbai
Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan earns the wrath of netizens for pool partying & defying lockdown rulesKasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan earns the wrath of netizens for pool partying & defying lockdown rules
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that the rules of lockdown 4.0 in India have been eased a bit for everyone. Most importantly, the domestic airports have been opened so that the citizens can travel to their respective places without any hassle. Of late, numerous celebs from the entertainment industry left for their hometowns to be with their family members. Radhika Madan, Rohan Mehra, Parth Samthaan, and Karan Mehra happen to be a few of the TV celebs who followed the same.

Parth Samthaan flew from Mumbai to Hyderabad some time back the reports about which were already circulated on social media. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has earned the wrath of netizens after a video went viral on various platforms in which he is seen pool partying with a few of his friends. Many people have now slammed him for this stating that the actor has defied the lockdown rules and that he has not resorted to social distancing.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Here's the video we are talking about:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After long two months he is doing pool party with his friends (in their respective home only 

A post shared by Laghate ParthS's Squad (the_laghate_ps_) on

 While one of them pointed out that the actor has made fun of frontline workers by doing so, another user gets talking about the fact that one should remain under home quarantine for 14 days if they have traveled from other places. However, a few of Parth’s fans have tried to defend him too. Well, the actor is yet to react to the entire matter. On the work front, he is currently seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-starring Erica Fernandes as the female lead.  

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan on his Bollywood debut: There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year)

Credits :TwitterInstagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement