Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan earns the wrath of netizens for pool partying & defying lockdown rules

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has earned the wrath of netizens after a video of him partying by the pool went viral on social media. Check out the reactions.

We all know that the rules of lockdown 4.0 in India have been eased a bit for everyone. Most importantly, the domestic airports have been opened so that the citizens can travel to their respective places without any hassle. Of late, numerous celebs from the entertainment industry left for their hometowns to be with their family members. Radhika Madan, Rohan Mehra, Parth Samthaan, and happen to be a few of the TV celebs who followed the same.

Parth Samthaan flew from Mumbai to Hyderabad some time back the reports about which were already circulated on social media. However, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has earned the wrath of netizens after a video went viral on various platforms in which he is seen pool partying with a few of his friends. Many people have now slammed him for this stating that the actor has defied the lockdown rules and that he has not resorted to social distancing.

Check out some of their reactions below:

As far as I know if anyone comes from abroad or another states especially from the redzones like Mumbai,Chennai,Delhi etc ,they have to be in 14 days institutional quarantine. (As per IMA)I'm not giving any lectures..just pointing out the fact!!#KasautiiZindagiiKay — Dr.bose (Anju12315) May 27, 2020

As usual the dumb heads think their favourite's travel to Hyderabad, followed by pool party is no wrong. One needs to self quarantine if you are traveling to/from other places. He broke the rules! Made fun of sacrifices of docs, HC staff, police, others !! #KasautiiZindagiiKay — myejf (myejf) May 27, 2020

How do people defend someone who travels from one state to another to party with friends in this pandemic pic.twitter.com/HJYd2kbGFR — (its_sharmili) May 26, 2020

Here's the video we are talking about:

While one of them pointed out that the actor has made fun of frontline workers by doing so, another user gets talking about the fact that one should remain under home quarantine for 14 days if they have traveled from other places. However, a few of Parth’s fans have tried to defend him too. Well, the actor is yet to react to the entire matter. On the work front, he is currently seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-starring Erica Fernandes as the female lead.

