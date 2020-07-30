  1. Home
Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan looks unrecognisable in an UNSEEN photo from his childhood with mother

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu recently took down his memory lane as he shared a throwback picture with his mom from his childhood days. The handsome hunk is hard to recognize in this old photo. Take a look.
Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved and handsome actors in the Indian Television industry. Recently, he headed to his hometown in Pune to stay with his family after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. While Parth is trying to stay away from social media and spend quality time with his folks, he often shares glimpses from his life with fans. Yesterday, the handsome hunk took down his memory lane as he found a rare picture from his childhood days and shared it on his Instagram handle. 

The photo seems to be from Parth's school days, wherein little Parth can be seen posing for an adorable picture with his mother. Parth is seen wearing a white shirt as he hugs his mommy dearest from behind, while she flashes her smile. Little Parth looks completely unrecognizable in this beautiful throwback picture. The actor captioned it as 'Look what I found,' and it feels like he is reliving his 'good old days' as he spends time with his loved ones. The picture is too cute for words, and are a perfect nostalgic treat for all Parth Samthaan lovers. 

Take a look at Parth's cute throwback moment here: 

Meanwhile, the actor plays the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, he has not been shooting for over two weeks after his infection. According to reports, Parth will resume shooting in the next week, though no dates have been revealed yet. 

The show also stars Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj), Pooja Bannerji (Nivedita), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), and Aamna Sharif (Komolika) in the lead roles. Erica and Aamna have also put themselves in the home quarantine for precautionary measures and are shooting from home. What are your thoughts on Parth's childhood photo? Let us know in the comment section below. 

