Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan shares an adorable PHOTO of his 'life' as he reaches hometown

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag from Kasautii Zindagii Kay who headed to Pune has finally reached his hometown. The actor took to his social media handle to share a cute picture of his mother. Take a look.
16249 reads Mumbai
Parth Samthaan, who had earlier tested positive for novel Coronavirus, just a few days ago confirmed that his recent COVID-19 test results have come negative. The actor had followed rules of quarantine as per guidelines. He made his way to his hometown in Pune to be with his family after 17 days of staying in self-quarantine. Parth's recent post on Instagram confirms that he has finally completed his journey from Mumbai to Pune and has reached safely to his family. 

The handsome hunk took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of his 'life' as soon as he stepped into his house. Are you wondering who we are talking about? Well, it is none other than Parth's mother. The young star shared a cute photo of her beloved mother, who is seen holding a bouquet of roses with a beaming smile on her face as she relaxes on a sofa. Sharing this adorable photo, Parth wrote, 'My life.' It seems like dotting son Parth made a sweet gesture of getting some flowers to his mommy dearest. 

Take a look at Parth's recent post here: 

Some social media users recently accused the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was recently for flouting the COVID-19 rules. Parth calmly replied to one of them stating that he has stayed in quarantine for more than 14 days, and is now diagnosed negative for COVID-19. He further added that he had a panic attack in the night, so he decided to head to Pune to stay with his folks. 

Meanwhile, the new episodes of KZK started airing from July 13 (2020). Parth has not stopped shooting for more than two weeks, while his co-stars Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Aamna Sharif (Komolika) are shooting from their homes. 

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Aamna Sharif pens heartfelt note on COVID 19 scare, shooting from home, family support

Credits :Instagram

