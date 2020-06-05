Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan speaks up against animal cruelty in a hard hitting post

Parth Samthaan is the latest TV celeb to voice out his opinion against animal cruelty in India. Read further to know what he has mentioned in his latest Instagram post.

The killing of a 15-year old pregnant wild elephant in Kerala has resulted in public outrage all over the country. The incident happened a few days back when an elephant was fed a pineapple filled with crackers by a few locales of Kerala’s Silent Valley Forest. This ultimately led to the explosion of the fruit inside her mouth resulting in a broken jaw. Unfortunately, she passed away soon after standing helpless and injured in the river water for hours.

Numerous celebs have expressed shock over this inhuman act of animal cruelty. Parth Samthaan has recently voiced out his opinion about the same in a hard-hitting post that he has shared on Instagram a few hours back. He quotes a few words of Lord Krishna and writes, “The way you treat the Animals around you will be the nature of the animal within you.” Apart from this, the actor has also shared a picture in which he is standing beside a wall poster of Lord Krishna.

Check out Parth Samthaan’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Parth, the actor is currently under home quarantine in Hyderabad. He jetted off to the city from Mumbai a few days back after restrictions were lifted from traveling in domestic flights across the country. However, he soon earned the wrath of a few people when videos of the actor enjoying a pool party with others surfaced on social media. On the work front, Parth is currently seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-starring Erica Fernandes.

Credits :Instagram

