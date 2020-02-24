Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee gets swamped by co star Aamna Sharif's sweet surprise; Deets Inside

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Pooja Banerjee and Aamna Sharif are the new soul sisters in the Telly town. Read on.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been faring well on the TRP charts. With its interesting twists and turns, #AnuPre fans are kept glued to their screens. Well, there's no doubt about the fact that all the actors of KZK are brilliant, and this is not only visible from their on-screen chemistry, but also their off-screen bond. From having a gala time on the sets after the shoot to partying together, the KZK team has time and again showed the spirit of unity.

While we're all aware of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' great bond, there's another new connection that has been formed. And it is between Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu) and Aamna Sharif (Komolika). Yes, the two actresses have a truck a close bond with each other, and a great one we must say. They maybe are rivals on TV, but they're extremely good pals offshoot. Wondering why are we saying this? It so happened on a regular day that Pooja had just gotten back to KZK, after a shoot in Nepal for her upcoming web series, and was left awe-struck by Aamna's sweet gesture.

Aamna surprised her with a beautiful dress as a gift, leaving her all overwhelmed. Well, Aamna knew Pooja's love for clothes and fashion and thus decided to make her feel special with a surprise. Pooja was swamped by Aamna's gift, and said, 'The dress is beautiful. I was thrilled to receive it as came as a huge surprise. I am basking in it.'

Well, Aamna surely put the myth of 'Two girls can’t be best friends,' behind and gave us knew friendship goals. We'd sure like to see more of their cute moments together soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

