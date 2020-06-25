Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee opens up on her bond with Hina Khan; Calls her humble and professional

Hina Khan who was earlier a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay shares a great bond with her former co-star Pooja Banerjee. Recently, the latter has spoken about the same in an interview.

left everyone swooning when she made her entry as the iconic vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Unfortunately, the actress had to make an early exit from the show due to some unavoidable reasons and was replaced by Aamna Sharif. However, Hina still maintains a great bond with the rest of the star cast of the daily soap, especially Pooja Banerjee. Recently, in one of her interviews, the latter has opened up on her rapport with Hina Khan.

Pooja starts off by stating that she respects Hina a lot and that the latter is a nice, humble and professional person. The actress further reveals that the two of them treat each other as family. In Pooja’s words, the Hacked actress is like a blessing for her and holds a special place in her heart. The actress further reveals that she and her husband Sandeep are fond of Hina, her humility, and her career graph.

The actress then mentions that she loves to follow Hina not only on Instagram but also in real life. Pooja, who plays the role of Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay states that Hina will always be there for her whenever she needs any advice in life. Talking about Hina Khan, the actress made her official entry into Bollywood earlier this year with the movie titled Hacked. The mystery thriller has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Hina also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone a few days back.

