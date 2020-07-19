Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee REPLACES Naina Singh as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya; See 'First' Pics

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to enthrall fans with another character now. The actress has replaced Naina Singh on Kumkum Bhagya and stepped in her shoes to play 'Rhea Mehra' on the show. See first pictures of Pooja as Rhea here.

Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Aluwahlia (Abhi) is one of the most-loved shows on Television. Last month, in a surprising move, Naina Singh who played the role of Rhea on the show, decided to walk out and quit the show. The actress, who was much loved by everyone took the call as she was not happy with her character, and was not aware that her role will be negative when she signed up for it. Not only this, but she also felt that proper weightage of her character was not given.

Ever since Naina's decision to bid adieu to the show, everyone has been thinking who would be the new Rhea on Kumkum Bhagya now. It looks like the makers of the daily soap have found an ideal replacement of Naina on the show, and it is none other than Pooja Banerjee. Yes, the actress who is currently seen as Nivedita Basu in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to entice fans with another character on-screen. Pooja has replaced Naina on the show, as she has walked in to play the role of Rhea Mehra on Kumkum Bhagya now. The first pictures of Pooja taking over the role have come up, and it will leave you curious to see her spread her magic on Kumkum Bhagya now.

Here are first pictures of Pooja as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya here:

The actress who is seen as a mature woman in KZK will transform into a 19-year-old girl in Kumkum Bhagya. Talking about how she will manage two shows together, Pooja told the Times of India that she was apprehensive of it at the beginning. However, luckily, the sets of both the shows are located right next to each other, so she will not have to travel for completing her shooting. She added that her make-up artists and room will also be the same as it is now. She expressed that it will mainly be about changing costumes and thus she does not have to extra precautions.

Expressing her excitement to play a younger character on-screen, Pooja revealed that she plays Sriti (Jha) and Shabbir (Ahluwalia)’s daughter. She feels that she looks younger than her actual age, so that will not pose a problem. Further, she said that Sriti and Shabbir are relatively older than her age group, so playing Rhea's role will not be difficult. She adds that she is playing negative and grey shade characters (negative roles) in both Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya, this gives her a scope to perform.

Lastly, when asked if she is skeptical to shoot amid the Coronavirus pandemic, she reiterated that fortunately, everyone is fit and fine. She thinks that taking precautions is important, but also continuing work is essential. Pooja revealed that she will drive herself to the sets as she does not have any domestic help at home. 'I am maintaining social distancing at home and sanitize on the sets, too,' Pooja concluded.

Well, are you excited to watch Pooja take over Rhea's role in Kumkum Bhagya and play AbhiGya's daughter on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Share your comment ×