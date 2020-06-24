Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee REVEALS Parth Samthaan & Sahil called her daily post Nach Baliye injury

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivedita Basu Sengupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently shared that her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand checked up on her every day after she had an accident on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. Read on to know more.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most-loved and popular shows on Indian Television. The show's team has a great bonding with one another and they are like a family. Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivedita Basu Sengupta in KZK shares a warm equation with two handsome co-stars of her. Yes, we're talking about Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Sahil Anand (Anupam Sengupta). The beautiful actress is good friends with both the actors and the trio is often seen having a gala time with each other.

In a recent candid chat with the Times of India, Pooja shared a beautiful secret of how the two checked upon her every day after she suffered an accident on the sets of dancing reality show Nach Baliye 9. Pooja revealed that Parth and Sahil were in constant touch with her and were worried after her injury on Nach Baliye. They used to video call her daily and show what was happening on the sets of KZK. The two actors would also share how much they missed her, and her company on the sets. Not only of two days but Parth and Sahil would video call Pooja every day for one month straight.

Pooja further shared that the kind of love she has received from Parth and Sahil is something that most people usually get from their childhood buddies, like best friends or school friends. The beautiful actress said that the two are her real buddies. The trio shares a warm bond with each other. They often make plans to roam around the city and spend quality time, and Pooja's husband also keeps wondering about their random conversations.

Speaking about her bond with Parth and Sahil, Pooja called them the 'do anmol ratan of her life' (the precious jewels of her life). The trio is uncontrollable whenever they are together because the dose of masti and fun is top-notch. Pooja shared that Sahil Anand is very funny, but Parth Samthaan is a little serious. So when thee are together something happens to them. She said that for that moment, they forget that they are actors or celebrities and are in a public place. 'We start behaving like kids to the next level.' shared Pooja.

