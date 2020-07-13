Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahil Anand pens an emotional note for late Divvya Chouksey: Your bhaiya loves you

  1. Home
Sahil Anand, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, worked with late actress Divvya Chouksey in the movie Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara. The actor took to his social media handle to pen a heartwarming note for Divvya after her sudden demise.
Sahil Anand, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, worked with late actress Divvya Chouksey in the movie Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara (2016). The movie marked Divvya's Bollywood debut, which also featured Herry Tangiri, Vikram Kochhar, Nilesh Lalwani, Niyati Joshi, Jayaka Yagnik, and Sareh Far. The young actress-model lost her life to cancer on Sunday (July 12, 2020). The news of Divvya's unfortunate passing away was confirmed by her cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook. Her death has sent shock waves in the entertainment world, her closed ones and colleagues are left heartbroken. 

As soon as the news of Divvya's demise surfaced, his former co-star Sahil took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture with her and also penned down a heartwarming note in her remembrance. Sahil wrote, You will be missed badly by ur bhaiya, Divvya. Your passion, your dream, your go-getter attitude, your positivity towards our (entertainment) industry was unmatched to anyone I have met. But maybe God had some other plans for you. I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace.' The actor concluded his note saying that her bhaiya (brother) loves and will always love her. He said that she will be missed a lot, and will always be alive in his memories and heart.

Take a look at Sahil's heartfelt post for late Divvya Chouksey here: 

For the unversed, Divvya did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also gained attention for her singing talent. The late posted a heartbreaking post on her Instagram handle before biding her heavenly abode, which has been going viral now. 

