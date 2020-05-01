Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Sahil Anand remembers late Rishi Kapoor; Says he guided him during Student of the Year

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Sahil Anand recalled his fond memories with late Rishi Kapoor on the sets of their film Student of the Year. Here's how he remembered his late co-star.

left a void on Thursday (April 30, 2020) as he breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. He bid adieu to the world at the age of 67, after battling cancer for two years. Known for his prolific work, the senior actor's demise was mourned not just by the entire film industry but also in the Telly world. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Sahil Anand, who shared screen space with the late veteran actor in Student Of The Year recalled his memories with him during the shoot.

Remembering some old conversations with the Bobby actor and how he made everyone comfortable with his friendly nature, Sahil called him a real gem. He said that the legendary actor was a very down to earth person and often guided him on the sets. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant revealed that he was heartbroken when he heard of Rishi Ji's demise. Sahil shared how the veteran actor would call him for breakfast and lunch on the sets, even though he is not a big name in Bollywood. While some other actors, who have not done great work were arrogant, Rishi ji always treated him nicely and spoke to him.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Demise: Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee & other TV stars offer condolences

Reminiscing his shooting days on the sets of SOTY, Sahil said that he and Rishi sir had some fun conversations together. The late actor would inquire about Sahil's background, how he stepped into the industry and his dreams. The Mulk actor also often guided Sahil. Sahil stated, 'He was a very humble and nice soul. He would share stories from his shooting days and about other actors. '

Further, Sahil revealed that Rishi Kapoor used to feel very proud of his son , and he often had conversations about him. The Sasural Simar Ka actor said that he used to talk to Rishi ji a lot about Ranbir, as he is a huge fan of the actor. He would feel proud as Sahil spoke about his son, and Rishi ji's happiness was visible in his eyes. Sahil said, 'He was a very proud father. He used to address me as beta. I will miss him a lot.'

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×