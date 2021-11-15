Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Ep 1 Review: The period drama is a new take on Maratha Empire with pinch of innocence

Show: Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Cast: Venkatesh Pande and Aarohi Patel

India is a country known for intriguing history which has intrigued people across the world time and again. Not just the historians but people from the telly world have been fascinated by Indian history as well. Over the years, several shows have been made on different eras of our history, be it the Mughal era, Maratha empire, Mauryan dynasty and many more. And now, Zee TV has come up with a new period drama which has been creating a massive buzz in the town. We are talking about Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

The show is a period drama based on an important character of the Maratha Empire – Kashibai, who happens to be the wife of Peshwa Bajirao Ballal. So far, there have been several shows made on Peshwa Bajirao Ballal, his courage, his valour and how he was the most talked about prodigy of the Maratha Empire. However, this show comes with a new viewpoint as it will narrate the story of the Maratha Empire from Kashibai’s perspective. The show begins with Kashibai (played by Aarohi Patel) trying to escape her house for horse riding.

Interestingly, this young Kashibai is entirely different from what we have seen in previous shows or films. This time, Kashibai is shown as a vibrant, cheerful child who is pampered and loved by all. She is smart and knows how to get things done. On the other hand, Bajirao (played by Venkatesh Pande) is a courageous young warrior who is fearless and his sword speaks volumes about his valour. While the two kids have totally different personalities, they have been destined to be united to change the future of the Maratha Empire. It all started with Peshwa Balaji Vishwanath reaching out to Mahadji Krishna Joshi for financial help to the upliftment of the Maratha Empire. This deal will bring together Bajirao and Kashibai’s families and the two kids will have their first meeting with a khatti-meethi nok-jhonk.

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal has come up with a new take on Maratha Empire and seems to have a pinch of innocence in it. The makers have tried hard to leave a mark with this new narrative and have managed to grab the audience’s intrigue. Besides, Aarohi’s exuberance as Kashibai will melt your heart in no time as she is a treat to watch on the screen. On the other hand, Venkatesh looks like a perfect fit for the role of Bajirao and seems to have worked hard to get into the skin of the character. If you are someone interested in the period drama, this new narrative of Maratha Samrajya might intrigue you. However, it will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming days.

