Kashibai Bajirao Ballal: Shehzada Dhami to play the role of adult Bajirao in the show

The history-baseb show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is being hailed for its plot and acting of the cast. The show is going to take a major leap as the story of the grown-up version of the lead characters will be shown soon. Earlier it was reported by ETimes that Riya Sharma, from the show Pinjara- Khubsurti Ka, is being finalised to play the grown-up Kashibai in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Now Shehzada Dhami, has been roped in for the role of adult Bajirao.

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal will be heading for a time leap of seven years in the second half of March. Riya and Shehzada will take over from Aarohi Patel and Venkatesh Pande to play the lead characters.

Shehzada made his acting debut on TV with Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. He was last seen in the show Choti Sarrdaarni in July last year, but he quit the show five months later, as he wasn’t too happy with the way his character was shaping up.

While talking about his decision to exit the drama series, he shared that he wanted to take up projects, in which the story revolves around his character. He had told ETimes, “I am clear that I want to play only lead roles. Once I wrap up the shoot of Choti Sarrdaarni, phir kaam dhoondhne mein lag jaayenge. I came to Mumbai to pursue my passion, which is acting, and not to make money. Back then itself I had decided that I would play only the main character. Scene mein aapke paas dialogues hi nahi honge toh koi matlab hi nahi hai. Mujhe paise ke liye nahi acting ke liye kaam karna hai aur scene mein side mein khade nahi hona hai. I want to do good work.”



