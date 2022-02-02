Kashibai Bajirao Ballal: Venkatesh Pande helps Aarohi Patel ace ‘Powada dance’ for the Peshwa Coronation scene

Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is one of the most popular shows on television screens. It is the story of one of the most legendary women of the Maratha empire. The show has been getting lots of attention and appreciation from the audience. All the members on the sets have become like a family, Kashibai a.k.a Aarohi Patel is learning every day from her co-star Venkatesh Pande (Bajirao) on the set, to perfect the nuances of her scenes.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Bajirao's father Balaji Vishwanath receives the title of ‘Peshwa’ from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, which is a dream for him and his wife Radhabai. To celebrate the appointment, a ‘Powada dance’ is performed by Bajirao and Kashibai with their people, to praise the achievement, bravery, and valour of their warriors.

Being an accomplished dancer who had made a mark for himself on Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters as a child, Venkatesh aced the challenging choreography set by famous choreographer Phulwa Khamkar effortlessly. Phulwa also worked hard by putting up a mesmerising act together. Venkatesh helped Aarohi with certain steps and expressions. Due to this, the final shot got them a round of applause from the entire crew on the set with this spectacular act, that was approved in a single take.

Talking about the dance performance in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Aarohi said, “Shooting for the Powada dance sequence was not easy, the style of the steps is very different than the usual dance steps one is used to but thanks to Phulawa Di and Venky Bhaiya, as always, who helped me. He not just helped me with the practice of the dance but taught me the culture and origin of the dance form. Every day is a new learning for me on the sets of the show with my amazing co-actors.”

Aarohi had a great time, learning new acting and dancing tips from co-star Venkatesh Pande. On the other hand, Bajirao (Venkatesh Pande) and Kashi are slowly becoming friends on the show.



