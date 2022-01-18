Kashibai Bajirao Ballal: Venkatesh Pande says ‘Playing a warrior is not easy’ as he performs aerial stunt

The mythological show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal presents biggest historical magnum opus as it presented the untold story of one of the most iconic women of the Maratha. Since its launch, the show has received lots of appreciation. All the artists are giving their level best for the show, but Bajirao, played by Venkatesh Pande is going all out as he performs countless stunts to perfectly portray his character.

The actor loves the adrenaline rush that he experiences while performing the intense action sequences for Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. He recently impressed everyone as he jumped from a height during a fight sequence. The actor has had a fear of height for a long time. When he was told about the sequence, he was more worried about performing it well than his gear and support.

Venkatesh told PV, "For a fight sequence, I recently jumped from a height. It was at such a height, that I could see the whole ND studios and even the roads outside of it. Though I am scared of heights, I wanted to give my best and hence, I overcame my fear and just jumped. I have started performing more and more stunts, and I feel that I have started to improve my technique over time and the amount of takes to do a particular action sequence have also reduced. I like doing such sequences and generally I do them by myself. I am really happy that my whole team including my director and action choreographer have helped me improve my skills. Playing a warrior is not easy, especially when the role is of a mythological character, but I believe that one should move out of their comfort zone and push themselves to do more. I hope the audience likes the upcoming action sequence and keep showering their love on us."

In the recent plot, it is seen that Kashibai (Aarohi Patel) and Bajirao are slowly becoming friends. But it will be interesting to see what happens when Bajirao gets to know Radha Bai’s (Aishwarya Narkar) real intentions.



