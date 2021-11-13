Kashmera Shah calls Bigg Boss 15 ‘Shamita Ka Sasural’ and feels it is 'boring'

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Kashmera Shah is quite vocal about her opinion on the contestants. She watches the show very minutely and often calls out contestants for their wrongdoings. She has also been inside the BB house several times. The actress recently talked about the latest season of the show and called it boring.

In a recent interview with Koimoi, Kashmera revealed who is her favourite contestant in the season and also called BB15 'boring'. She shared that she agrees with people who are saying the show has become 'Shamita Ka Sasural'. Kashmera said she is supporting Jay Bhanushali.

She was asked about netizens calling the BB makers biased towards Shamita Shetty, by getting her friends and boyfriend in the house. Kashmera said that people are not wrong if they are saying the show has become 'Shamita Ka Sasural'.

The actress believes with so many people on Shamita's side, she will not be nominated easily. She also added that Shamita is a strong contestant who doesn't need anyone’s support to survive in the show.

In the Diwali week, there was wildcard entry of Shamita Shetty’s beau Raqesh Bapat and her good friend from Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin. She was overjoyed to see them in the house. Bigg Boss had also arranged a special date for Shamita and Raqesh in the garden area. Shamita Shetty also shares a good bond with the Nishant Bhat and Vishal Kotian inside the BB15 house.



