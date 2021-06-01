Kashmera Shah comes out in support of her friend Nisha Rawal; Says 'Apparently, Karan Mehra did hit her'

In a recent interview, Kashmera Shah talked about Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s troubled marriage and stated that she supports her friend Nisha and that her injuries are not self-inflicted.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested on Monday night after allegedly assaulting his wife Nisha Rawal. Later, the actor got released on bail and claimed that he is being framed by Nisha and her brother, Rohit Sethiya. Now, Nisha’s friend Kashmera Shah has come out in her support. In an interview with ETimes, the former Bigg Boss star was quoted saying, “I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times and we found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing. There were a lot of financial things he has messed up with. We knew there were problems but didn't know to what extent. And you cannot interfere also as a best friend you can just be with her.”

Talking about Karan’s claims of Nisha abusing his mother and banging her head on the wall, Kashmera said that Karan has been making such stories to protect himself. She added, "It is not possible for Nisha to bang herself and get such a deep gash. It cannot be self-inflicted, there is a lockdown going on what if she didn't get medical attention. Right now more than domestic violence we are standing with a friend and we will always be here for her."

Adding to this, Kashmera Shah stated that Karan should understand that his wife is a mother who is taking care of her child and has been working all these years.

Kashmera continues, "Karan has done some financial mess which actually strained the relationship between the two of them. But whatever the issue you cannot raise your hand on anyone this cannot be tolerated."

