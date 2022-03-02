Kashmera Shah on her two weeks of social media detox: I felt so good and so new again

Kashmera Shah is one of the known actresses. She has been part of numerous shows including Bigg Boss, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Siya Ke Ram and various films. The actress had recently taken a break from social media for two weeks and has now returned. She shared a post on social media as she shared that she feels rejuvenated.

She had shared a picture in black and white co-ords and shared in the captions, " A whole two weeks without social media and I felt so good and so new again. I don’t know why everyone wants to have everyone know their business. It’s so good to sometimes be “private”. All I did was write and meet the people I loved and cared about. And all that and no phone. Wow I felt reborn. I am never bothered by what people think of me (as people I don’t know dont matter) and people that know me know how I am. Not everything needs to be public and not everything needs to be said. So here it goes. Back to the uncaring world of social media and this is my reply to you… I Did Not Miss You #icareadamn #rebel #kashmerashah #kashmirashah #kash #klosetbykash #streetstyle #sexy #genuine #trailblazer @klosetbykash”.

See post here:

Sara Arfeen Khan wrote in her post, "Totally agree. It's liberating." Actor Ishitta Arun dropped hearts in the comments and Tannaz Irani wrote, "Lol," with fire emojis.

Kashmera was earlier in news for her weight loss. The actress has shed several kilos and looks her fittest now.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah supports Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘Rakhi Sawant is a sweetheart and a frenemy’