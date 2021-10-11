Kashmera Shah lashes out at BB 14’s Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla: I avoid fake love & strength

The Twitter row between Kashmera Shah and husband-wife duo Abinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik is gradually gaining heat. Recently, Kashmera took to her social media space and tweeted saying, “Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15.” Rubina and Abhinav reacted to this tweet.

Sharing Kashmera’s tweet, Rubina wrote, “Sending you love and strength”. The former did not hold back or mince her words, and quickly got back saying, “Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u.” Abhinav Shukla replied to Kashmera in his own way as he wrote, “For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB I will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps! #wasteoftweet.”

Now, speaking to ETimes TV, Kashmera shared what her reaction to these tweets would be. Kashmera questioned why only Rubina and Abhinav reacted and not any other contestant from the last season of the reality show, "I don't know why they reacted. Are they acknowledging that this is all they did, especially Abhinav?" Adding further, she said, "Why are only these two reacting? Did no one else eat apples in the house? And Mr A Shukla needs to check IMDB before he comments on my achievements. Please introduce him to Google."

When asked if Kashmera didn’t target them specifically, she replied that she does not target anybody and that her reaction was that of an audience. She further added that she herself was a part of last season, which she deems as ‘boring as hell’.

Taking the last hit at Rubina and Abhinav before signing off, Kashmera said that she would like to move on to share her opinion on people who ‘actually live and not exist’.

