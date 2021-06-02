Kashmera Shah on Nisha Rawal & Karan Mehra's feud: I choose to remain neutral but will stand by my friendship

Kashmera Shah shared a long post on the ongoing alleged case of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal.

(Trigger Warning)

Television couple and Nisha Rawal are in the headlines for their marriage. The actress has accused the actor of alleged domestic violence and also having extramarital affair. She had even filed a complaint following which he was arrested on May 31. But he was granted bail on June 1. Post the incident, many celebrities have come forward and shared their opinion. Among them, the actress’ close friend Kashmera Shah had also said that the actor was hitting Nisha.

Now, Kashmera has shared a very long post on her Instagram where she has cleared her viewpoint on the alleged feud. She said that Nisha, Karan and their son Kaavish, are like family for her and it is not easy to take anyone’s side. “Again I am against Anyone touching a woman without her permission but I am also against a Happy Family Breaking. So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him,” she mentioned in the post.

She also said she chose to remain neutral but will not leave her friends. "I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents," Kashmera further added.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has called the allegation made by his wife ‘baseless’. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and was blessed with a son Kaavish in 2017.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Credits :Kashmera Shah Instagram

