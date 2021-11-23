Kashmera Shah on raising kids with Krushna Abhishek: They shouldn’t feel we’re unavailable

Actor-filmmaker Kashmera Shah is known for being vocal and expressing her views strongly. The actress is married to the comedian Krushna Abhishek and has four-year-old twins- Rayaan and Krishaang. In a recent interview, Kashmera Shah spoke about surrogacy and raising her kids with Krushna.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said that the only break she took was when she was trying to conceive, however, when that didn’t happen, she and Krushna took the other step (surrogacy) and continued to work. She took a break till her babies could speak. “When you know your babies can express, you feel secure as a mother that nothing will happen to them in your absence,” shares Shah.

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their twins in 2017 through surrogacy.

Kashmera also shared how she has been raising her kids with Krushna. The actress said that she didn’t want to leave my kids with the staff to be raised. “That was [clear] in my mind right from the beginning. Though I want them to know they have working parents, they shouldn’t feel we’re unavailable. Krushna and I took a conscious decision that if he’s working, I’ll be home, and vice versa,” she added.

Shah further spoke about how she has been keeping busy lately. She said that ever since she got double vaccinated, she has been working. “I don’t believe that I am somebody who will sit at home. I will sit at home if the government tells me ki humne lockdown kiya ap bahar matt jao. But agar kaam karna possible hai then I will got out most definitely,” she said.

