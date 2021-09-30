Kashmera Shah REACTS to Govinda’s wife Sunita’s ‘bad daughter in law’ remark; Calls her ‘Cruel mother in law’

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have been at loggerheads for quite some time now and there seems to be no end to it. While the chacha-bhatija are often seen washing each other’s dirty linen in public, their respective wives have also been taking nasty digs at each other. After Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had apparently called Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah a bad daughter in law in one of her interviews, the latter has now replied to this remark on social media.

Looks like Kashmera is quite miffed with Sunita’s remarks. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kashmera indirectly called Sunita a cruel mother in law and spoke about how people are washing hands in their family feud. He wrote, “Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a bad daughter in law? I replied, “One that got a cruel mother in law” #checkmate”. a

Take a look at Kashmera Shah’s tweet for Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja:

Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law” #checkmate — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) September 29, 2021

Earlier, Sunita had opened up on the issue in an interview with ETimes TV. She shared, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue”.