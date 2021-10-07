Kashmera Shah remembers Sidharth Shukla: ‘Bigg Boss 15 is empty without him’

Ever since Bigg Boss 15’s grand premiere, the reality TV show has made viewers glued to their TV screens. Amid this, ex contestant Kashmera Shah is one who doesn’t miss watching a single episode of the show. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, Shah expressed that the Bigg Boss house feels empty without Sidharth Shukla.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor passed away on September 2, 2020, leaving the entire entertainment industry in a massive state of shock. During the digital version of Bigg Boss, host Karan Johar spoke about the late actor, however, the TV version hasn’t paid tribute to the late actor as of yet. This left many fans saddened and when Kashmera Shah was asked about the same, she told ETimes, that Bigg Boss 15 may come up with something special for Sidharth Shukla in future. However, she also expressed that the house feels empty without him.

Kashmera said, "On Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar did talk about him. I feel it's okay to not repeat it again. And the show is not over yet, so you never know, the channel may give them a task which is connected with Sidharth Shukla and that will be a tribute to him. But every time I watch Bigg Boss, I miss Sidharth and I feel the show is empty without him. He will always stay close to our hearts."

Previously, on the one month death anniversary of Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera also took to Instagram to share a special tribute for him. Posting his photo, she stated, “BB without Sid seems slightly empty.” Take a look at it below:

Speaking of Bigg Boss 15, the show went on air from October 2 onwards. Viewers are keen to watch the new twists, controversies, fights and drama that the brand new season has in store for them. Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehjpal are among the few contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

