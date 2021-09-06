Kashmera Shah remembers Sidharth Shukla as she asks Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill to ‘be strong’

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise last week had left everyone devastated. The 40 year old actor had breathed his last in Mumbai and his sudden death came as a jolt for not just his loved ones but also for his friends and massive fan following. Ever since the news of Sidharth’s demise surfaced, the social media is abuzz with condolence messages for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. And now, the list is joined by Kashmera Shah who too has remembered Sidharth Shukla with a heartfelt post.

Kashmera took to Instagram and shared a fan made pic of Sidharth and Asim Riaz’s pic from the Bigg Boss 13 winner. In the pic, Sidharth and Asim were seen walking out of the Bigg Boss house together. However, the late actor had an angel’s crown on his head. In the caption, she remembered Kashmera remembered Sidharth and asked Asim and the late actor’s dear friend Shehnaaz Gill to be strong in this difficult time. “No words needed. Just such a sinking feeling. You will be missed by everyone Sid. Be strong @shehnaazgill and be strong @asimriaz77.official,” she wrote.

Take a look at Kashmera Shah’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

For the uninitiated, Sidharth was known for his shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu. The initial reports suggested that the actor had died of a heart attack. However, the exact reason for Sidharth’s sudden demise is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner’s family had issued a statement and urged everyone to respect their privacy in such times.

