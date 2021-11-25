Kashmera Shah sends birthday wishes to Rakhi Sawant & tells her to ‘kickass in BB’

The most popular entertainer of the television industry, Rakhi Sawant has turned 43 today. The actress and dancer is known for creating lot of drama and comedy for the audience. She was not on good terms with Kashmera Shah for a long time due to a previous incident. But recently, the duo has let go of their differences and were seen getting along. With Rakhi Sawant’s entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Kashmera Shah has sent her good wishes for her birthday.

In the recent post shared by Krushna Abhishek’s actress-wife Kashmera sent best wishes to the drama queen of Bigg Boss. Rakhi Sawant rings in her birthday today and on this occasion, Kashmera shared a video of them hugging and posing for the camera. The actress shared in the caption, “Have a great year ahead and kickass in the BB House my darling. Happiest Birthday to one of my dearest frenemies @rakhisawant2511”.

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 where she had entered the house as challenger and was seen creating a lot of drama in the house. Now the actress is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 and she will be increasing the entertainment factor. The actress will be making a wild card entry along with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. As per reports, she has been roped in to replace Abhijit Bichukale, who was supposed to enter the show last Monday, but couldn't as he tested positive for COVID-19.



