Kashmera Shah shares video with Shah Rukh Khan from 'Yes Boss' as she completes 25 years in industry

Kashmera Shah is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. She has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. The actress is married to ace comedian Krushna Abhishek. Kashmera has completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry and she recently took to social media to express her gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan for being the best co-star in her first movie.

Kashmera was first seen on TV in Hello Bollywood as Mona Darling and has never looked back since then. On Monday (July 18) Kashmera shared a video clip from her movie 'Yes Boss' with Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Ashok Saraf. She thanked Bollywood actor and friend Shah Rukh Khan for helping her out while doing the film and making her feel so comfortable. She wrote a long caption, which read, “Today I completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. It was such an honor to be introduced in this magical industry by the man I was a huge fan of @iamsrk. I was completely in awe of him throughout the shoot. This introduction scene paved the path for an entire career of great films. But like they say You Never forget your first time. Thank you King Khan for putting me at comfort and for being the awesome co star that you were. You instilled confidence in me that I carry still. Love you always for rehearsing with me and not throwing attitude of being the huge star that you were. You were so humble and you taught me that greatness was in small details. And a huge thanks and appreciation for my director #azizmirza saab and #Ratanjain producer #venusfilms @venusfilms @venusmusic for giving me this opportunity Love to @iamjuhichawla and #adityapancholi for as always being awesome #shahrukhkhan #bollywood #kashmerashah #juhichawla #adityapancholi #yesboss @krushna30”

Everyone congratulated her for completing 25 years in Bollywood films. Her sister in law, Arti Singh wrote, “And 25 years later u looookkk more beautiful . Congratulations”, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “Congratulations kash”, Rajesh Khattar wrote, “Congratsss dear & wishing u another glorious 25 .. keep rocking & shining.” One of the fans writes “Congratulations “, another fan said “Wow... Congratulations You are always amazing” and another person commented “Congratulations to you Kash looked so pretty in this movie and look more ravishing and beautiful now.”

