Kashmera Shah to turn 'character witness' for Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal case; Says 'I believe he's innocent'

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been in the headlines for a year now. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him on May 31, 2021, following a brawl. Nisha had even filed a domestic violence case against Karan and accused him of having extramarital affairs. In a recent press conference, Karan accused Nisha of having an extra-marital affair and even alleged that Nisha's rumoured BF, Rohit Sathia, smokes and drinks in front of their 4-year-old son, Kavish. Now, actress Kashmera Shah has come out to support Karan against Nisha.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Kashmera Shah supported Karan and narrated the whole incident she had seen when Karan and Nisha's argument took place. She claimed that there were numerous "red flags" in the entire story being spread. She added that when she was at Nisha and Karan's house that day, Nisha was quiet and Rohit Sathia was hyper. Rohit had tears in his eyes and told Kashmera that Karan had taken Nisha into the room, closed the door, and hit her head against the wall. Kashmera added, "I asked if he had seen it. He said ‘yes’. I asked him how he managed to see it if the door was closed. I sensed some ‘gadbad’.”

She then revealed that Rohit again came up to her saying that see what happened to Karan-Nisha as they were meant to be a perfect couple. Kashmera assured him that the camera (CCTV) in that room would reveal the truth. Rohit then told Kashmera 'Nahi, yeh camera bandh hai' which raised another red flag.

Later, Kashmera revealed that Karan called her a few days ago and asked her if she would be comfortable being a 'character witness' in his case. The actress then said that she said 'yes' because after seeing these 'red flags' in her heart, she believes that Karan is innocent. When asked about Nisha Rawal and Rohit Sathia's relationship, Kashmera avoided commenting on it as it is a very uncomfortable thought for her.

For the unversed, Karan Mehra has accused Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair with her 'munh bola' brother, Rohit Sathia. He is from Lucknow and has a seven-year-old daughter, who lives there and ties rakhi to Nisha and Karan's son, Kavish.

