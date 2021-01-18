Kashmera Shah upset with Vikas Gupta re entering BB 14 again; Feels ‘authenticity of show gets compromised’

Vikas Gupta made a sudden exit from Bigg Boss 14 owing to health reasons and is expected to make a comeback soon.

Bigg Boss 14 has been making the headlines for more than one reason. While the show has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants, the makers also surprised the audience with the entry of wild card contestants and even the challengers. This isn’t all. The popular reality show also saw the re-entry of some contestants despite exiting the BB house this season. Amid these contestants is Vikas Gupta who had entered the house twice in BB14.

To recall, Vikas made his way inside the BB house as a challenger but was ousted from the show after throwing Arshi Khan in the pool. However, he was given a second chance and had re-entered the house once again. But lately, he had to leave the house citing medical reasons. And while there are reports that he will be entering the house again, Kashmera Shah, who too was a challenger in the show, seems to be quite irked with his re-entering in the house. The actress is of the opinion that this entering and exiting policy compromises the authenticity of the show as it is unfair on the other contestants who haven’t stepped out of the Bigg Boss house.

“Very honestly, I don’t like this entering and exiting policy at all because the authenticity of the show gets compromised. I love watching ‘Bigg Boss’ and have always followed the show. When people exit, they get to know people who were genuine friends and people who weren’t; they also understand their game. Each contestant is playing their own game, but when one person goes out and comes back at their will, it is not fair on the other contestants. As a viewer, I don’t enjoy that. Why is Vikas coming and going so often? I’m sure many other people also want to ask the same question,” Kashmera told Times of India.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan, who has also been among the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14, will also be leaving the house tonight. Reportedly, he will walk out of the show owing to prior professional commitments. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the house as the contestant tonight. It will be interesting to see how the game will fare in the coming days inside the BB house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Eijaz Khan to QUIT the show tonight; Leaves Arshi Khan and Aly Goni in tears

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×