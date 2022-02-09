Kashmir Diaries: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy snowmobile ride in ‘Haseen Vadiyan’; WATCH

After tying the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar packed their bags and jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The newlyweds are spending quality time together and even keeping their fans updated with beautiful glimpses from the snow-capped mountains. On Tuesday, Mouni shared a video of enjoying a snowmobile ride with husband Suraj in the gorgeous view. The actress added the famous song ‘Yeh Haseen Vadiyan’ to the short clip before uploading it. Sharing the glimpse on Instagram, Mouni wrote, “Snowing in torrents outside, peace inside.”

The popular actress’ video captivated her fans’ attention who flooded the comment section with love. “Beautiful,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Very nice and amazing place.” Mouni also shared several solo pictures and captioned them, “No number of photos or videos can do justice to this place…In love…” Before heading for their honeymoon, the newlyweds joined Mandira Bedi for dinner at her residence. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mouni described how hard it was to find Mandira. A part of her caption read as, “This one was hard to find, but it ll last a lifetime.. my dearest M thank you so so much for inviting us all to your home, make us laugh, cry, eat, make merry & dance the night away… you go beyond to make everything perfect…loved every sec of every minute.. WUVV YOU SILLY.”

Click HERE to see.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on 27th January in Goa. The couple exchanged wedding vows in both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Also Read: Newlywed Mouni Roy enjoys the Kashmir snow and 'winter sunshine' on honeymoon with Suraj Nambiar; PICS