‘Kashmir ki kali’ Hina Khan wows fans with her oh-so-gorgeous traditional look; See PICS

Hina Khan rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. She always impresses her fans with drool-worthy pictures every now and then. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures in ethnic wear on her Instagram and she looked every inch beautiful in it.

HIna wore a traditional sharara suit set and looked oh-so-glamorous. She completed her look with big earrings and beautiful makeup. Her hair was also on point. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Kashmir ki kali”. As soon as she posted the photos, her fans rushed to shower love on her as they dropped sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Wow.” Another user commented, “Mash’allah.” A fan also commented, “Beautiful.” They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

She has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others. She also appeared in reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was the runner-up of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11.

