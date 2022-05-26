Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat killed; 10-year-old nephew sustains bullet injuries by terrorists

On Wednesday, May 25, Kashmiri television actress Amreen Bhat, 35, was killed in a terror attack in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. She was accompanied by her 10-year-old nephew when the incident took place. While Amreen was pronounced dead by the hospital, the nephew sustained bullet injuries on his arm. The Kashmir Police took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the news. Reports claim that Amreen was a local TV artist, who also uploaded her singing videos on various social media platforms.

The Kashmiri officials wrote, "At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received bullet injury on his arm (sic)".

Read the tweet here:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned Amreen's death and wrote, "Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat."

Read the tweet here:

As per reports, police claimed that three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in the incident, and a case is registered. Investigations are in process, say the police force. According to Outlook India, the Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh confirmed that the slain was brought dead to the hospital and had received multiple bullets fired from close range.

