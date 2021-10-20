Katrina Kaif gives us a sneak peek of fun with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty on The Big Picture sets; PIC

A relatively new but entertaining quiz show, The Big Picture kicked off last weekend with Ranveer Sing turning host for the first time on a TV show. The show received an overwhelming response and fans loved how well Ranveer managed to quiz the contestants. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty also joined Ranveer on the sets of The Big Picture to promote their film, Sooryavanshi and well, it left fans excited to see the trio together. Now, Katrina has shared a sneak peek from their fun and it will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina dropped a photo of herself with The Big Picture host, Ranveer and Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty. In the photo, Ranveer could be seen clad in a black and white ethnic look for the evening while Katrina was seen in a beautiful saree. Rohit too is seen looking dapper in his stylish avatar for the evening. The photo gave fans a sneak peek of the fun that Katrina and Rohit had with The Big Picture host Ranveer.

Take a look:

Ranveer also is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe as he played the role of Simmba in the film. He will also be seen with Katrina and Akshay in Sooryavanshi and hence, it was a reunion on the sets of The Big Picture for all three.

Meanwhile, fans are loving Ranveer's quizmaster avatar and the first two episodes on the weekend received a lot of love from the viewers. Now, with celebs like Katrina and Rohit gracing the show, the excitement of fans is rising up.

Also Read|The Big Picture: Watch Ranveer Singh grooving on wife Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Ghoomar’