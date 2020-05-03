Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan announces registration date; Selection process takes digital route

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan is back again with the

Amitabh Bachchan is soon going to be back with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Yes, you read that right! Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is on its way and Big B has already announced the registration dates for the upcoming season. Well, KBC 12's announcement comes as a relief amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown situation. Amit Ji will again be seen donning the cap of the host, as she throws tough questions at the contestants for checking their knowledge and awarding them with money prizes.

The channel (Sony TV) recently shared a sort of promo on social media, wherein the much-loved host is announcing the registration dates of KBC 12. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan reveals that the registrations begin from May 9, 2020. Yes, in about six days, the registration windows of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be open. The selection process of the game show is all set to take a digital route this year owing to the COVID-19 situation. The clip was also shot in the confines of Amit ji's home in the wake of the pandemic.

In the video, the superstar explains how all the things in life can come to a halt. From drinking tea with your colleagues to going on rides with your friends, everything can be stopped for a while. However, one thing that cannot be kept on halt is our 'dreams'. So, to fulfill dreams to many people, KBC 12 is back. He is heard saying, 'Sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain mere sawaal aur aapke KBC registrations 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par.'

The megastar re-shared the promo on his Twitter handle and wrote, Yes, it is coming back to you again soon.' The game reality show is one of the most loved in India. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting it since its inception, However, one season was hosted by , but Big B was back in action later.

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

