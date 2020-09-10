Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of precautions being taken on the sets; See Post

As Amitabh Bachchan has begun shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, he shared pics from the sets highlighting the safety measures taken by his team during the COVID 19 times.

After witnessing eleven successful seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return with the new season of the knowledge based reality show. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan will be returning as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. However, the COVID 19 outbreak in the country has certainly changed the shooting methods these days and the makers are bound to take all the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at the bay. Interestingly, while the fans are excited to watch Big B hosting the show once again, fans have been quite concerned about his safety especially because he had recently battled COVID 19.

However, the legendary actor has assured his fans that he has been following all the safety precaution on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He shared pics of himself getting ready for a shot wherein his team was seen wearing PPE kits, gloves and face shield as they did his hair and make up. Big B captioned the post as, "be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as it should". He even wrote about the same in his blog and mentioned, "The many concerns that pour out on the health and to take care are taken with love and concern...it is understood how you wish all to be well .. the precautions on set are there for all to see.. and work continues...that cannot stop...it rumbles along..."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's new pics from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

T 3564 - be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution .. pic.twitter.com/KkfBXnxdfA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, it hasn't been long when there were reports about COVID 19 cases on KBC 12 sets. However, the makers rubbished the news and released a statement saying, "There have been no COVID positive cases reported on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The shoot of the show hasn't started yet and will commence on September 7".

