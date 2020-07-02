Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan hosted show to premiere from August 2020?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12: As per latest media reports Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with the first episode of the game reality show in August. Read on to find out the date of KBC 12 release.

Think of show that offers knowledge along with entertainment, and Kaun Banega Crorepati's name will pop in your mind. Popularly known as KBC, it is loved and watched by people of all ages, from youngsters to elders. Just a few months back, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he is coming back with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The senior actor, who has been hosting the game reality show for many years, shared that the selection process this year has taken the digital route owing to the Coronavirus crisis in the country.

KBC 12's announcement came as a relief amid the COVID-19 scare, leaving fans extremely excited for the show. Ever since it was revealed that KBC is coming back with a new season, fans have been yearning to know more details about its launch date. And with the entertainment industry jumping back to action after a three-month-long break, it looks like KBC 12 will also be back to entertain the audience soon. A report in a leading entertainment portal has revealed that Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 will premiere from August 2020. Yes, you read that right!

According to the report, KBC 12 is set to hit the television screens by 24 August. Yes, the news piece states that the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air on August 24, 2020. Not only this, the report futher states that this time, the show will also have many changes as the makers have made the process digital.

It is also apparently said that this year, will be no live audience for considering the safety measures. The report added that there are high chances that Amitabh Bachchan will shoot from the confines of his home, while the contestants will be able to interact with him through a big screen.

Meanwhile, the registrations for KBC 12 have begun in full swing. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS how he shot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 amid the lockdown | PINKVILLA

Credits :Tellychakkar

Share your comment ×