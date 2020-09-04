Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s game show set gets blessed after makers perform pooja; See PHOTOS

As the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is set to begin next week, the makers have shared a glimpse of the sets of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently made the headlines after beating COVID 19, is all set to grace our television screens once again with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Yes! Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will soon be taking over the television screens and the audience can’t keep calm about the same. And now, as per a recent update, the makers are all set to begin the shooting of the knowledge based show from September 7 this year and the stage has been set for the same.

In fact, a pooja was also performed on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to mark the beginning of the new season of the show. The makers shared a pic from the pooja ceremony from the sets on social media and also gave a glimpse of the sets of this much awaited show. “Pooja on The Set of KBC! With the blessings of the Lord, we begin our journey. #KBC12 shoot starts from 7th September. #KBC,” read the tweet.

Take a look at the pics from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a picture from the sets of the show as he began shooting for the show. The legendary actor gave a glimpse of a few people wearing PPE kits sitting on the set and wrote, “It is back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!”

