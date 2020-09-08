Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan shares FIRST day shoot pics from sets as he kick starts game show

Amitabh Bachchan has finally begun shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The senior actor took to his social media handle to share photos of his first-day shoot from KBC 12 sets. Take a look.

After a long wait, Amitabh Bachchan has finally begun shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Yes, Big B has reached the sets of KBC and has kick-started shooting for the much-awaited season 12. The shooting of KBC started yesterday (September 7, 2020), and the host gave a glimpse of her first-day shoot experience from the sets. Big B took to his social media handle to share some pictures from the KBC 12 sets and revealed that he is finally here to give a 'grand' beginning to the popular game reality show again.

Sharing pictures from KBC 12, Amitabh Bachchan also celebrated 20 years of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He wrote, '20 saal (years), 12th parv (festival), KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh (begin)!' In the pictures, we can see the new sets of KBC, and Amit ji all suited up for the unfolding of the twelfth season. Big B is seen wearing a blue suit and black pants, with a classic black tie, as he sits on his chair with a beaming smile on his face.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

T 3652 - 20 साल ; १२ वाँ पर्व ; KBC : कौन बनेगा करोड़पति , आरम्भ ! pic.twitter.com/0UQXc7ewS5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 7, 2020

Just a few days ago, the channel (Sony TV) had squashed rumours of Coronavirus cases on the sets of the show. The channel issued a clarification statement refuting any COVID-19 positive cases on KBC 12 sets. The promo of KBC 12 was released a week back or so, wherein Big B said, 'Life me jo bhi ho 'Jo bhi ho, 'setback' ka jawab 'comeback' se do." (Every setback needs to be answered with a comeback).

Well, this is the theme of KBC 12, tackle setbacks with comebacks. Though the release date of the show has not been revealed yet, with Amitabh Bachchan finally beginning shooting, fans are excited to get more details and have KBC 12 finally hit the tube soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

