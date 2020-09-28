  1. Home
  2. tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's opening poem is everything you want to hear right now

Amitabh Bachchan recites an opening poem for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and it will surely tug at your heartstrings especially in these testing times.
10340 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 12Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's opening poem is everything you want to hear right now
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been a game changer in many ways. The quiz show is all set to return with its 12th season this evening (September 28) with the tagline 'Setback ka jawaab comeback.' At the time when the coronavirus pandemic has gripped everyone globally, Big B is back to provide a little respite amid chaos. Bachchan started shooting for the show amid precautionary measures after he received from COVID 19 himself. He has been sharing updates from the set on regular basis. 

As the curtains are raised for KBC 12 today, Mr Bachchan will be seen reciting a poem as his opening for the season. The poem captures the essence of comeback and tryst against odds. "Kismat se har panne par, Kismat likhwana padta hai, Wapas aana padta hai. Watch AB recite the opening poem of #KBC12." It is everything you want to hear right now. To everyone fighting with time, destiny and hoping for a miracle this year, Big B has a strong message. Don't miss. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of precautions being taken on the sets; See Post

Speaking of the season this year, the auditions for the contestants were held online due to the ongoing pandemic. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have 95-episodes this season which is almost 19 weeks. However, depending on the TRP, it will be decided if the show will be extended or not. It will air at 9 PM during the week days. KBC has always managed to find a place in people's watch time. 

Are you excited for the show? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :Sony TV Instagram

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement