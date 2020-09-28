Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's opening poem is everything you want to hear right now

Amitabh Bachchan recites an opening poem for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and it will surely tug at your heartstrings especially in these testing times.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been a game changer in many ways. The quiz show is all set to return with its 12th season this evening (September 28) with the tagline 'Setback ka jawaab comeback.' At the time when the coronavirus pandemic has gripped everyone globally, Big B is back to provide a little respite amid chaos. Bachchan started shooting for the show amid precautionary measures after he received from COVID 19 himself. He has been sharing updates from the set on regular basis.

As the curtains are raised for KBC 12 today, Mr Bachchan will be seen reciting a poem as his opening for the season. The poem captures the essence of comeback and tryst against odds. "Kismat se har panne par, Kismat likhwana padta hai, Wapas aana padta hai. Watch AB recite the opening poem of #KBC12." It is everything you want to hear right now. To everyone fighting with time, destiny and hoping for a miracle this year, Big B has a strong message. Don't miss.



Speaking of the season this year, the auditions for the contestants were held online due to the ongoing pandemic. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have 95-episodes this season which is almost 19 weeks. However, depending on the TRP, it will be decided if the show will be extended or not. It will air at 9 PM during the week days. KBC has always managed to find a place in people's watch time.

