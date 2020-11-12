Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can you answer the 1 crore & 7 crore questions asked to first crorepati Nazia Nasim?

Nazia Nasim created history as she became the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Here are the 'two tough' Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 7 crore questions that were posed to her by host Amitabh Bachchan. Can you answer them?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its first crorepati contestant yesterday (Wednesday, November 11). Yes, just a few days before Diwali, the sets of KBC 12 lit up with happiness and love as Nazia Nasim won a price of 1 (one) crore. It is rare to see host Amitabh Bachchan get to the 1 crore question mark, but Nazia created a milestone and made history on KBC 12.

While Nazia aced the 1 crore question, she also attempted the 7 crore jackpot question. However, she did not know the answer to the final mark and decided to quit the game. But, it was a win-win situation for Nazia, as she took home a huge amount of Rs. 1 crore, along with becoming the first one to do so in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. Nazia, a communication professional, who hails from Ranchi played the gameshow extremely well. She attempted most of the questions without the help of lifelines. Her focus and determination wowed everyone, including Big B.

As Nazia created a mark on KBC 12, she has been garnering eyeballs from all over. She managed to answer the 1 crore question, after using her last lifeline. The question was, 'Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer?.' The options given were A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta D) Kirron Kher. The correct answer was Roopa Ganguly, which Nazia answered without any help, and became the first crorepati on the show.

Lastly, she came to face the final question - worth Rs 7 crore. She was a little stuck here, and after much deliberation, she decided to quit the show. The Rs 7 crore jackpot question was Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government? The options given were A) Cathay Cinema Hall B) Fort Canning Park C) National University of Singapore D) National Gallery Singapore.

The correct answer to this question is Cathay Cinema Hall. However, Nazia couldn't guess the right one, which left her to take home Rs 1 crore. Well, we must say, well-played Nazia Nasim.

