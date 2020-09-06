Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Channel DENIES news of Coronavirus cases on sets of Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

Some days ago, it was reported that two crew members of Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, the channel has issued a clarification stating that there are no COVID-19 cases on KBC 12 sets. Read on.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the most awaited shows on Indian Television. Ever since it was announced that host Amitabh Bachchan will kick-start shooting for KBC 12, the excitement of fans to know its release date is top-notch. However, recently, it was reported that two crew members from the KBC 12 sets have been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The news sent shock waves across. However, now the channel has come out to give a clarification statement on the same and refuted having any COVID-19 cases on KBC 12 sets.

In a statement to the Times of India, Sony TV (the channel which airs KBC ) refuted having any COVID-19 positive cases on the sets of KBC 12. The channel (Sony TV) wrote, 'There have been no COVID positive cases reported on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The shoot of the show hasn’t started yet and will commence on September 7.' The promo of KBC 12 was shot some days ago, and since then, rumours of two people being diagnosed with Coronavirus on KBC 12 have been doing rounds.

A source to the production house informed TOI, that the KBC 12 promo was shot several days ago, and it just took a few hours to complete the shooting. There has been no information of anyone feeling unwell, or getting tested for COVID-19, post the promo shoot. Further, a puja was also performed on the new KBC 12 sets on September 4. So, the media reports of some people testing COVID-19 positive on KBC 12 sets are 'false' as the shootings have not started so far. According to the schedule, the shooting of the KBC 12 will begin from September 7, 2020 (Monday).

Credits :Times of India

