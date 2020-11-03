Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Complaint filed against Amitabh Bachchan and makers for hurting religious sentiments

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has mired itself in controversy after a question in Friday's episode starring Crime Patrol host Annup Sonni and human rights activist Bezwada Wilson. An FIR has been lodged against the makers and Big B. Here's why.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has caught itself in controversy, merely a month after its launch. The quiz reality show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A complaint has been filed against the makers of KBC 12 and host Big B after a question on Friday's episode. The special Karamveer episode featured Crime Patrol host Annup Sonni and human rights activist Bezwada Wilson.

A BJP MLA registered an FIR for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. The row was over a question on BR Ambedkar asked during the KBC 12 episode, and it ended up in a complaint. The FIR allegedly has been registered in Lucknow. The question, which was for Rs. 6,40,000, was 'On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?'The options given were, (A) Vishnu Purana, (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigdev, and (D) Manusmriti.

The correct answer to this question was 'Manusmiriti.' After giving out the right answer, Amitabh ji in Hindi shared, 'In 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it." The senior actor's explanation and the question did not seem to go down well with people.

Several social media users accused KBC 12 of running 'leftist propaganda, and many others lashed out for 'hurting Hindu sentiments.' Many bashed Big B for targeting Indian culture, and being disrespectful as it was not expected from him. Others expressed outrage over the question, calling it 'hinduphobic.' The hashtag 'Boycott KBC' also trended on Twitter.

